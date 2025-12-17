Special op, nuclear forces, Oreshnik and Burevestnik: what Putin told defense officials

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian troops are maintaining the strategic initiative along the entire frontline, President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board.

He also noted that Russia’s strategic nuclear forces will continue to play a key role in deterring aggression and maintaining the global balance of power. Putin announced that the Oreshnik missile system will be placed on combat duty by the end of 2025 and highlighted the successful tests of the Burevestnik strategic cruise missile and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian president.

Special military operation

The year 2025 "marked an important stage in achieving the objectives" of the special military operation, Putin said.

The Russian army "has seized and firmly holds the strategic initiative across the entire frontline" and is "confidently advancing and defeating the enemy, its groups and reserves, including the so-called elite units."

Russian forces are also destroying "units trained in Western military centers and equipped with modern foreign weapons and technology."

According to the president, more than 300 settlements were liberated this year, "including large cities that the enemy had turned into fortified strongholds packed with long-term fortifications."

The experience gained during the operation makes it possible to "increase the pace of the offensive in strategically important areas."

The objectives of the special military operation will be achieved, Putin stressed. "We would prefer to do this through diplomacy, but if the opposing side and their foreign sponsors refuse to engage in substantive talks, Russia will liberate its historical lands by military means."

The task of expanding the security buffer zone "will be resolutely pursued," he added.

Talks with US

Russia welcomes progress in dialogue with the administration of US President Donald Trump. "We welcome the advances made in dialogue with the new US administration," Putin said.

Western policy

NATO stands behind the Kiev authorities, Putin said, noting that "large-scale military aid is constantly pouring in, advisors, instructors and mercenaries are arriving, and intelligence data is flowing."

"There is no such thing as a civilized family in the West today - only total degradation," he added.

According to Putin, the conflict in Ukraine was started by "destructive forces in Kiev and, in essence, by the West." "We are only trying to end it, to stop it," he said.

Western countries have used "destructive means of influence" to interfere in Russia’s domestic policy, deliberately creating tools to destabilize the political situation, he stated.

Kiev and its Western patrons have "deliberately brought" Ukraine to armed conflict.

Russia does not deny anyone the right to security, but insists on "the fulfillment of the promises made to it," including NATO’s non-expansion to the east.

"All attempts by the West to destroy Russia have completely failed," Putin said.

Army combat readiness

The capabilities of the Russian army are "constantly evolving," the president said.

This year, new submarines as well as 19 surface ships and vessels joined the Russian Navy.

Successful tests of the Burevestnik strategic cruise missile and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle have been completed. "Thanks to nuclear power plants, these systems will remain unique for a long time, ensuring strategic parity, security and Russia’s global position for decades," Putin said.

Work on these systems will continue, although they are already operational.

The Oreshnik missile system will be placed on combat duty "by the end of the year."

Modernization of the armed forces must continue steadily and efficiently, taking into account lessons from the special military operation, new combat tactics and rapidly developing military technologies.

Geopolitical situation

The global geopolitical situation remains tense and, in some regions, "is becoming critical," Putin said.

NATO countries are building up and modernizing offensive forces and deploying new weapons, including in outer space.

European politicians are "whipping up hysteria" and "instilling fears" about an alleged clash with Russia. Claims of a possible Russian attack on Europe are "lies and nonsense," Putin stressed.

Russia has always sought diplomatic solutions, he said, adding that responsibility for missed opportunities lies with those who attempted to speak to Russia "from a position of force."

Nuclear forces

Russia’s strategic nuclear forces "will play a key role in deterring aggressors and maintaining the balance of power in the world."

"Our nuclear shield is more advanced than that of any other official nuclear power," Putin said.

Russia possesses new weapons systems that "no one else in the world has, and no one else will have anytime soon," he added.

Military-technical cooperation

Russia will actively develop military and military-technical cooperation with foreign countries.

Support for military personnel

"Every defender of the homeland must be confident that the state will provide him and his loved ones with all necessary social support," Putin said.

Expanding social guarantees for participants in the special military operation and their families remains a state priority.

The Defense Ministry is doing extensive work to support servicemen and their families, although "there is still work to be done," he noted.

Many questions related to social support are being submitted ahead of the upcoming Q&A session.

Efforts to improve living conditions for military personnel, including salary indexation and housing provision, must continue.