Spartak Moscow FC announces appointment of Spain’s Carcedo as head coach

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Spanish football coach Juan Carcedo has been appointed the head coach of Russian premier league football club Spartak Moscow, the club’s press office announced.

Carcedo, 52, will assume the position of head coach on January 8 under a contract valid until the summer of 2028.

On November 11, Spartak Moscow FC parted ways with head coach Dejan Stankovic. The club’s press office announced later in a separate statement that Vadim Romanov was appointed the interim head coach of Spartak Moscow FC.

Carcedo has managed Cyprus’ Pafos FC since July 2023. He led the team to victory in a Cyprus Cup, securing their debut in European competitions for the 2024-2025 season. The Spaniard already collaborated with Spartak in 2012.

Spartak Moscow FC has scored 29 points in 18 tournaments and is 6th in the Russian Premier League.