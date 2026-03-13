THE HAGUE, March 13. /TASS/. Ukraine continues to develop its chemical weapons program, particularly with assistance from foreign countries, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), pointed out at the 111th session of the OPCW Executive Council.

He further revealed that Russia possesses intelligence indicating Ukrainian armed forces' plans to stage provocations involving chemical weapons, with the intention of falsely implicating Russian forces.

Kiev’s military-chemical program

Ukraine continues to develop its chemical weapons program, "particularly with support and mediation from some foreign countries": "Comprehensive foreign assistance is making an active contribution in this regard."

The countries that support Kiev particularly work to strengthen its capacities in the field of radiation, chemical and biological protection, while the relevant purchases exceed the country’s needs in case of a chemical incident.

"Russian troops have discovered abandoned laboratories at the positions that the Ukrainian armed forces left, where toxic chemicals were produced in a semi-artisanal way in order to be used against civilians and Russian service members."

Kiev’s terrorist acts

Kiev continues to regularly carry out terrorist attacks targeting chemical facilities, posing a significant threat of widespread contamination to both the population and the environment: "Kiev persistently conducts terrorist assaults on chemical and industrial sites, often employing drones. Such actions risk the release of hazardous chemicals, which could lead to large-scale chemical contamination affecting people and ecosystems."

Russia possesses intelligence indicating Ukrainian armed forces' plans to stage provocations involving chemical weapons, with the intention of falsely implicating Russian forces. "For instance, at the end of December 2025, personnel from the Ukrainian NBC Protection Troops arrived in Izyum, in the Kharkov region," Tarabrin noted. Their presence was confirmed, particularly near the Izyum Instrument Engineering Plant.

Russia has repeatedly submitted evidence to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) of Ukrainian strikes on chemical facilities resulting in toxic emissions: "Russia has repeatedly presented evidence of Ukrainian troops delivering attacks on chemical facilities, planting mines and blowing up tanks or cisterns containing toxic chemicals <...>. These resulted in the emission of substances posing a threat of chemical contamination. Several of these accidents actually harmed people and animals affected by poisonous clouds."

Collection of Evidence by the Russian Side

Russia will continue transferring proof to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) of Kiev’s breach of its arms control commitments and the Chemical Weapons Convention: "Russia will continue gathering proof of Kiev’s breach of its international commitments in the sphere of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, in particular, the Chemical Weapons Convention, and sharing the relevant data with the OPCW Technical Secretariat and the states — parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention."

Specifically, the OPCW Technical Secretariat will receive "in due time" the information on exposed Ukrainian subversive cells operating on Russian territory and plotting terrorist acts "both against particular individuals and amassments of people and against civilian and strategic facilities, in particular, with the use of chemical agents."