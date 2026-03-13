British, French ambassadors summoned to Russia’s Foreign Ministry over strikes on Bryansk

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. British and French Ambassadors to Moscow Nigel Casey and Nicolas de Riviere were summoned to Russia’s Foreign Ministry over the Ukrainian army’s strikes by French-British missiles on Bryansk and the diplomats were told about their countries’ complicity in this terrorist attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On March 13, Ambassador of Great Britain to Moscow Casey and Ambassador of France to Moscow de Riviere were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry where they were issued a resolute protest over a March 10 strike that the Ukrainian army delivered on Bryansk by cruise missiles produced by the joint French-British consortium MBDA," the ministry said in a statement.

"It was pointed out during the demarche that Britain and France were directly involved in this terrorist act, which killed seven and wounded more than 40 people. It is obvious for us that the missile attack on Bryansk would have been impossible without the involvement of British and French specialists in its planning, and also without the transfer of reconnaissance data to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev," the statement reads.

In case of further involvement of London and Paris in the Kiev regime’s war crimes, precisely these European countries will bear responsibility for the destructive consequences of the armed conflict and the escalation of tension, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

"It was also stated that Moscow views the missile attack on Bryansk as a deliberate provocation aimed at disrupting the intensified efforts for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis. The British and French sides were called upon to give up inhuman actions in their desire to raise their political profile and return their sponsored ‘Ukraine project’ to the focus of the international agenda amid the current escalation in the Middle East," the statement reads.

In addition, the Russian side demanded that Great Britain and France give an explicit public reaction that resolutely and clearly condemns the Ukrainian army’s terrorist attack in Bryansk, the ministry said.

"Its absence will mean solidarizing with terrorist methods, which is disgraceful for the countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council," the statement reads.