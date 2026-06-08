MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's "letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin was circulated worldwide, which is not how polite people behave. This indicates that Ukraine doesn’t want to engage in talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He also questioned the prospects for negotiations following a new agreement on supplies of EU weapons to Kiev to strike deep into Russian territory.

According to Lavrov, Russia does nor object to the idea of a woman heading the United Nations.

TASS has summed up the top Russian diplomat’s key statements.

Readiness for talks with Ukraine

Russia is "ready to engage in honest talks free of deception."

The United States is unfortunately showing no interest in returning to the understandings reached at the Russia-US summit in Anchorage: "I sincerely hope that the experience of past failures, when the West refused to implement the accords it had backed, will not be repeated with regard to the Alaska agreement. So far, unfortunately, our American partners have shown no interest in that."

Russia is ready to follow the understandings outlined at the Anchorage meeting: "However, we are certainly concerned about a statement made by no less than Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said at a Congress hearing a while ago that the United States could not act as a mediator due to its support for Ukraine. The same position came from [EU foreign policy chief] Kaja Kallas and a number of other EU and European Commission officials

President Vladimir Putin’s words that now everything depends not on talks but on what is happening on the frontline of the special military operation.

Agreement between the United Kingdom, France, and Germany

There are doubts that talks are ever possible following a new agreement by the leaders of the UK, France, and Germany to support the production of weapons for Kiev capable of striking deep into Russian territory: "In London, the leaders of the UK, France, and Germany, together with Zelensky, signed a document on strategic support for the Kiev regime and preparations to deploy 'stabilization' forces - or, in other words, occupation forces - to what remains of Ukraine after the conflict. They also agreed to provide Ukraine with additional long-range weapons capable of striking targets deep inside Russia. Against this backdrop, I do not see how anyone can seriously talk about negotiations."

Zelensky’s letter

Although Vladimir Zelensky’s letter "was addressed to President Putin, it was, for some reason, distributed to the entire world." "That's not how polite people behave."

The fact that this letter was made public indicates that Ukraine is not interested in talks: "The president interpreted the letter as a sign that Ukraine does not need negotiations."

The United Nations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is openly playing into the hands of the West, thereby failing to meet the requirements of impartiality needed for his position: "Unfortunately, the current Secretary General, whom I have known very well for a long time and who has worked extensively within the UN system, does not meet these requirements. He openly plays into the hands of the West, including on the issue of Ukraine."

Under the UN Charter, the secretary general is required to be unbiased and ready to "implement the tasks set forth in the organization’s Charter in their entirety and in their interrelationship, rather than selectively."

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is currently in Moscow and a meeting will be held with her as a candidate for the United Nations’ new Secretary General: "Michelle Bachelet in in Moscow today and we will have a meeting in several hours."

Russia has no objection to women leading the United Nations, "just as any other organization."