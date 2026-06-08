Trump tells Netanyahu he could lose support if Iran situation escalates — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he may be left without support in the event of an escalation with Iran, Axios reported.

According to Trump, Israel only notified the US of the impending strikes on Iran shortly before their launch, while he ensured that they were limited. According to Trump, representatives of at least five Middle Eastern states have asked him to influence Israel.

"I said: ‘Bibi (Netanyahu - TASS), you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon," Trump said. According to him, on Monday, Iran representatives contacted the US administration and allegedly said they were ready to stop the strikes if Israel was ready to take a similar step.

On the evening of June 7, Iran fired rockets at the northern regions of the Jewish state. The Israeli army said they had all been intercepted. This happened after Israel attacked a Hezbollah facility in a suburb of Beirut earlier in the day.

According to Israel, this attack was a response to the shelling of the northern regions of the Jewish state by Hezbollah. Iran had previously warned that it would respond to Israel in the event of attacks on the Lebanese capital. On the night of June 8, Israel retaliated, and in the morning, Tehran fired on Israeli territory again. By the middle of the day, the parties announced a ceasefire.