LUGANSK, June 9. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict reached a new peak last week due to the Kiev regime’s actions, with Ukrainian forces launching up to 677 projectiles daily at Russian territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"The Kiev regime's attacks peaked again in 2026. <...> The average number of daily projectile launches stood at 677 last week," he said.

According to Miroshnik, the Ukrainian army’s strike on a commuter bus traveling from Podolsk outside Moscow to the Crimean capital of Simferopol caused "the most tragic consequences." The attack, which took place in the town of Yenakiyevo in the DPR, killed eight people and left another 12 injured.

"Kiev’s militants carried out drone strikes, trying to disrupt traffic on highways connecting residential areas in Crimea, the DPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Civilian cars, as well as utility and energy service vehicles, continue to come under drone fire. Ukrainian forces also committed crimes by targeting rescue teams arriving at the scenes of shelling attacks," Miroshnik added.

The Ukrainian military launched over 4,700 projectiles at Russian territory last week, he specified.

Earlier, Miroshnik told TASS that over 40 Russian civilians had been killed in Ukrainian attacks in the previous week, and more than 230 people, including 18 children, had suffered injuries.