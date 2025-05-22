No reason to panic over US’ Golden Dome plans — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. There is no reason to panic over the US’ plans for the Golden Dome missile defense shield, but they raise serious alarm and highlight Russia’s need to ensure its security under any conditions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists.

When asked to comment on the level of threat of the US’ plans on the Golden Dome defensive system, the senior Russian diplomat said: "Undoubtedly, this must be taken very seriously, including taking into account the US’ completely different technological and financial capabilities compared to the Reagan era. But, having said this, I would like to emphasize that there are no grounds for alarm, there are grounds for serious concern, and the task of ensuring our security under any conditions becomes even more pressing." "Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that our strategic systems are equipped so that we can reliably break through any air defense systems, including layered ones," the senior diplomat explained.

Ryabkov also noted that with the Golden Dome defensive shield, the air defense system receives space-located interceptors, which is "extremely destabilizing." "Certainly, we reject such plans. Under the conditions when a lot has been dismantled by the US in the sphere of arms control, now we are observing an infringement upon the conceptual basics of strategic stability via moves and activities that are basically founded on the belief in its own invincibility via some technological achievements. But all of this has been refuted by history and experience, and I am confident that it will be refuted again," the diplomat concluded.

US’ announcement on Golden Dome

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, speaking in the White House alongside Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, announced that the United States has finalized the design of its new Golden Dome missile defense system. This advanced architecture will feature, among other components, interceptors stationed in space. Trump emphasized that America’s technology surpasses that of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, highlighting the nation’s state-of-the-art capabilities.

On May 8, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a joint statement reaffirming their stance that the US Golden Dome program is "deeply destabilizing." The project envisions establishing an unrestricted, worldwide missile defense system — an approach that disregards the fundamental link between offensive and defensive strategic weapons, a core principle for maintaining global stability.