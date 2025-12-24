Air defenses destroy 29 more Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within three-hour period

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 29 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a three-hour period on Wednesday night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 p.m. and until 11:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT] on December 24, alert air defense forces destroyed 29 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 10 UAVs over the Belgorod Region, seven UAVs over the Bryansk Region, three UAVs over the Moscow Region, two UAVs over the Voronezh Region, two UAVs over the Rostov Region, one UAV over the Kaluga Region, one UAV over the Kursk Region and one UAV over the Tula Region," the ministry said in a statement.