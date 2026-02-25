GENEVA, February 25. /TASS/. Kiev’s deliberate shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant could lead to a nuclear catastrophe, Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, said.

"Kiev’s deliberate shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP, which came under Russian jurisdiction in full accordance with our legislation, is fraught with a nuclear catastrophe that could also affect those countries that provide military-political and financial support to the Kiev regime," he said in his response during a session of the UN Conference on Disarmament.

The diplomat emphasized that from the very beginning of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have been striking "strictly at military targets of the Ukrainian armed forces, including those enterprises that work to meet the needs of the Ukrainian army." "At the same time, the Ukrainian side, in violation of international humanitarian law, has since 2014 been using civilian infrastructure facilities for military needs, cowardly hiding behind the backs of women and children, placing weapons in close proximity to residential buildings and mining them during retreat, as well as deliberately attacking the Russian civilian population," Gatilov stressed.