Russian, Vietnamese foreign ministers discuss deepening strategic partnership

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Vietnamese counterpart Le Hoai Trung discussed measures to further deepen comprehensive strategic partnership, including upcoming contacts at various levels, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated following the top diplomats’ meeting in Moscow on February 24.

"In a traditionally friendly atmosphere, the sides discussed steps to further strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership, including the upcoming contacts at various levels, issues of inter-ministerial cooperation, as well as current items on the international agenda," the Foreign Ministry said.

Le Hoai Trung visited Russia as a special envoy of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam.