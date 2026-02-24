LONDON, February 25. /TASS/. The deeply rooted false image of Russia as an enemy in the United Kingdom is very difficult to dispel due to the UK government's stance on Ukraine, former UK Ambassador to Moscow (2004-2008) Anthony Brenton told TASS.

"We are very quick to see the Russian hand behind a lot of things which is actually occasionally exaggeratedly. We believe that the Russians blew up Nord Streams, whereas in fact obviously it was the Ukrainians in retrospect," the former diplomat said.

According to him, "there's a sort of instinct in the UK when looking around for a villain to find Russia."

"And as someone who has immense affection for Russia, I find that very sad and try to remedy it by saying, look, the Russians are not all devils with tails and horns. But that's not an easy message to deliver in today's UK," he said.