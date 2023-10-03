Ukrainian army deploying drones with toxic substances in special military operation zone

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have started deploying drones coated with toxic substances and Cheryomukha grenades filled with tear gas-like agents in the special military operation (SMO) zone, a member of the Union of SMO Veterans told TASS.

"They drop Cheryomukha grenades on our fighters in trenches using quadcopters," he said. Such grenades contain the toxic chemical warfare agent phenacyl chloride, which is a lachrymator, commonly known as mace or tear gas, a substance often used for riot control that irritates the eyes, causing tears to flow. Apart from watery eyes, it can also cause sharp pain in the eyes, a burning throat, coughing and even skin burns.

In addition, the SMO veterans’ union member said that Ukrainian troops are also coating drones with other poisonous substances, which have not yet been identified. Russian service members have experienced severe illness, dizziness and a fever if they touched such unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with their bare hands after such UAVs had been forced to land.

Troops now always don protective clothing before approaching such drones after special equipment has been employed to force them to the ground.