Russian air defenses destroy seven Ukrainian UAVs over Crimea, Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Crimea and the Belgorod Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"Between 9:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. Moscow time [6:20 a.m. - 6:50 a.m. GMT] on April 25 this year, alert air defense forces destroyed six Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Republic of Crimea. At about 10:30 a.m. Moscow time [7:30 a.m. GMT], alert air defense forces destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing UAV over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.