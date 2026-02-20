Russia still views Switzerland as not neutral — ambassador

GENEVA, February 20. /TASS/. Even with Geneva serving as host to the latest round of trilateral talks on Ukraine, Moscow still does not view Switzerland as a neutral country, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin said.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Geneva was chosen as a venue "based on the schedule of all three parties."

"We see nothing out of the ordinary in the Russian delegation’s arrival to the [Swiss] Confederation, since there were logistical reasons to do so," he said. "Russia’s view on Switzerland’s foreign policy remains unchanged: Bern’s policy toward our country remains unfriendly, therefore, Switzerland has lost its neutrality."