WASHINGTON, February 20. /TASS/. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) supervised the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Ukraine’s Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) in the investigation of the Energoatom company, a report prepared for the US Congress jointly by the Pentagon, the US State Department, and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) states.

The report notes that the US administration provided SAPO "with case-based strategic advice and guidance." According to the Department of Justice, this "enabled SAPO’s ability to process significant cases related to corruption in Ukraine’s state-owned energy corporation."

"The DoJ Resident Legal Advisor and FBI met with NABU to provide case mentoring, discuss possible bribery or money laundering schemes in the case, and confer about tracing funds seized in the investigation," the report states.

On November 10, 2025, NABU and SAPO announced an investigation into a major corruption scheme in the energy sector, dubbed Operation Midas. According to the investigators, the participants in the scheme laundered around $100 million. Vladimir Zelensky's close friend, businessman Timur Mindich, was identified as the coordinator of the schemes. He left the country several hours before searches began.

The publication of the case materials led to the resignation of several ministers, including German Galushchenko, who previously headed the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Justice, as well as the dismissal of the head of Zelensky’s office and his associate Andrey Yermak. The developments temporarily paralyzed the work of the parliament. Reports also indicated that not all case materials had been made public, that new senior officials could be implicated, and that the investigation was not limited to the energy sector, with detectives also examining defense procurement.

On February 17, Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court placed Galushchenko charged with laundering funds from Energoatom into custody with the possibility of release on bail set at $4.6 million.