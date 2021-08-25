Russia delivers Terminator combat vehicles to African country — military cooperation chief

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. Russia has delivered the latest Terminator combat vehicles to an African country, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told a briefing on Wednesday.

"The Terminator is, indeed, a cutting-edge and highly protected vehicle, which features quite powerful armaments, the latest fire control equipment and is also maneuverable. This hardware enjoys well-deserved interest. Without going into details, we have delivered these vehicles to one of the African countries and before that we have delivered them to our good friends from Kazakhstan," he said.

The Terminator is a multi-purpose heavily armored and armed tracked fire support fighting vehicle that features advanced fire control instruments and high maneuverability.

The Terminator is capable of striking light armored targets, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, operate jointly with battlefield air defense systems to fight enemy helicopters and low-flying low-speed aircraft.