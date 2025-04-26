MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed over 60 troops and an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army in the Belgorod area in 24 hours, battlegroup spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin said.

"In the Belgorod area, units of Battlegroup North inflicted damage on groups of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army near settlements of Yablonovka, Yunakovka, and Petrushevka of the Sumy region. The Ukrainian army lost over 60 troops, three cars, six field branch artillery weapons, and an electronic warfare station," he said.