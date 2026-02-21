Google's foreclosed Russian debts exceed 26.3 billion rubles

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The debt of Google LLC, which is being forcibly recovered in Russia, for fines and other property-related court penalties in favor of individuals and companies exceeds 26.3 billion rubles (about $338 million), a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Currently, the recoverable debt of American company Google LLC exceeds 26.3 billion rubles. Basically, we are talking about fines for violating the laws of the Russian Federation, which were identified by [Russian communications watchdog] Roskomnadzor and the Moscow courts, property penalties in favor of individuals and legal entities, as well as enforcement fees that were not paid on time," the source said.

The court and other materials reviewed by TASS say that 58 enforcement proceedings were opened against the company.

Russia handed down the first major fine against Google on December 11, 2018 for refusing to connect to the state system with a list of sites banned in Russia. The company received a minimum penalty, a fine of 500,000 rubles (about $6,500) and paid it.