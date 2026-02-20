MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. While the Kiev government is trying to delay the signing of a peace agreement with Russia, its troops are focused on killing as many civilians, including children, as possible, a Russian senator said.

"While Zelensky is wriggling between the Americans and the Europeans, his Banderite terrorists are sending drones at schools, trying to kill as many civilians as possible in our regions. Miraculously, no one was wounded in the attack on Energodar, though approximately 600 people were in the attacked school building at the moment of the attack," said Igor Kastyukevich, a senator representing the Kherson Region in the Russian parliament’s upper chamber.

He added that a similar incident earlier occurred in the village of Bekhtery in the Kherson Region, when Ukrainian troops attacked school premises at the time when parents were taking their children to classes. 25 people were wounded.

"There is no place for murderers and their abettors in the modern world. They must be eliminated," Kastyukevich said.

Earlier, Mayor Maxim Pukhov said a Ukrainian drone attacked the territory of a school in Energodar. There were about 600 children and 100 employees there. The drone crashed into a tree in the courtyard, after which it detonated. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

The talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky described them as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting will be held soon. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi and on February 4-5, the second.