Russia restricts imports of quarantinable products from Armenia

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/.The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, Rosselkhoznadzor, restricts the imports of all quarantinable products from Armenia into Russia from June 12.

"Since June 12, 2026, the Rosselkhoznadzor restricts the imports of all quarantinable products originating in and departing from Armenia, as well as transit through Russia to the EAEU member-states. The ban will be in effect until a specific algorithm is developed to ensure the safety and traceability of shipped goods," the watchdog said.

The decision was made in connection with the systemic identification of quarantinable objects. Starting in May this year, the service has gradually restricted the import of certain types of Armenian quarantinable products, and has also repeatedly sent information to the Armenian side about supply disruptions.