MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s total public debt, including both external and domestic liabilities, has more than doubled since the beginning of 2022, increasing from $97.96 billion to $208.97 billion, or by $111.01 billion, according to TASS calculations based on data from the country’s Finance Ministry.

The external debt posted the most significant increase, surging from $57.2 billion to $162.73 billion, nearly three times its 2022 level. Of that amount, Ukraine owes about $10 billion to the International Monetary Fund, with the remainder owed to various allied countries.

The sharp increase in borrowing came despite the fact that a substantial share of Western assistance, particularly military aid, was provided and continues to be provided on a grant basis.

Based on a population of about 28 million, each Ukrainian now effectively carries roughly $7,500 in public debt, according to data from the Institute for Demography and Social Studies.

Earlier, lawmakers in the Verkhovna Rada estimated that repaying the country's existing debt alone could take around 35 years.