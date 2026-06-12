Canada avoids defeat at FIFA World Cup for first time

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. Canada's national football team avoided defeat in a FIFA World Cup match for the first time after drawing 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Group B opener in Toronto.

Canada previously appeared in the final tournaments of the 1986 and 2022 World Cups, losing all of their group-stage matches on both occasions.

Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina each earned one point in Group B. Switzerland and Qatar, who are also in the group, will face each other on Saturday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will play Switzerland on June 18 in the next round of matches, while Canada will take on Qatar in the early hours of June 19.