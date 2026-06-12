MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 2,850 troops in the Battlegroup East’s area of responsibility over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Losses of Ukrainian armed formations in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup East amounted to over 2,850 troops, 24 armored combat vehicles, 48 vehicles, and nine field artillery pieces," the statement read.

The Defense Ministry clarified that during the week, units of the Battlegroup East continued active offensive operations and defeated manpower and equipment of two mechanized, two assault, and four air assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade, five assault regiments of the Ukrainian armed forces, and an enemy marine brigade.