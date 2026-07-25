India's education minister resigns amid protests

NEW DELHI, July 25. /TASS/. Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned amid student protests over the leak of examination papers.

"I have submitted my resignation to the honorable prime minister [Narendra Modi] so that anti-national forces cannot exploit the situation in Jantar Mantar (an area of New Delhi where protests are taking place - TASS), or across the country, to preserve national unity, to ensure legal technicalities do not stand in the way of any Indian student's future, and so that our children can devote their time to studying and focus on building their careers," Pradhan wrote on his X page.

The minister acknowledged that "irregularities were detected" during the examination held on May 3, 2026. According to him, the Indian government responded immediately by launching an investigation and announcing the date for a retest.

India has seen a wave of protests in recent days following a scandal over the postponement of examinations from May to June after test papers were leaked. More than 2.2 mln candidates sat the exam in over 550 cities across the country. Protesters have blamed the education minister for the incident and demanded his resignation. Prime Minister Modi has instructed officials to prepare legislation to expedite court proceedings in such cases and impose tougher penalties on those responsible. The authorities are also preparing reforms to the country's examination system.