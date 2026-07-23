US sets import tariffs for Russia at 12.5% — document

WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. The United States has resolved to set import tariffs on Russian goods at 12.5%, according to the notice of actions of the Office of the US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The notice, to be published in the Federal Register, says the United States is imposing customs duties on 60 trade partners under the pretext of fighting forced labor.

"The Trade Representative has determined to impose 12.5 percent tariffs on products of Russia," the document reads.

The tariffs will come into force at 12:01 a.m. EST (04:01 a.m. GMT) on July 24. They will replace the temporary global tariffs on American imports that were introduced on February 24 for a 150-day period. For goods that are currently in the process of transportation, the tariffs will come into force on July 28.