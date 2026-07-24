Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities in the Kharkov, Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of July 18-24 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past week, Battlegroup North units took control of the settlements of Zakharovka, Ivashkino, Volokhovskoye and Artelnoye in the Kharkov Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Lenina (Mirnoye) and the town of Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"During the week, Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Volnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Blagodatnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," it said.

Russian forces deliver 19 precision strikes on five Ukrainian ports over week

Russian forces delivered one massive and 18 combined strikes by precision-guided weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on five Ukrainian ports used for military goals over the week, the ministry reported.

"On July 18-24, 2026, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and 18 combined strikes by air-launched and ground-based long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting infrastructure facilities at the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, Yuzhny, Izmail and Nikolayev used to unload and store military cargo, and also fuel and lubricants," the ministry said.

Russian forces also hit 27 sea vessels used by the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 27 sea vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, including 16 dry cargo ships, 10 bulkers and a container ship were hit," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces struck Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises in Kiev and the Kiev Region and military logistics centers over the week, the ministry reported.

"In addition, the strikes targeted enterprises of the military-industrial sector in the city of Kiev and the Kiev Region, logistics centers, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the production and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,695 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,695 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 17 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,695 personnel, a tank, 17 armored combat vehicles, 97 motor vehicles, 13 field artillery guns and two Grad multiple rocket launchers in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,495 personnel, 23 armored combat vehicles, 105 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns, a Verba multiple rocket launcher and eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,175 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup South units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,175 personnel, 23 armored combat vehicles, 174 motor vehicles and 17 field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,415 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 19 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, four National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,415 personnel, 19 armored combat vehicles, 49 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,960 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,960 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, three air assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,960 personnel, 18 armored combat vehicles, 76 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns and two Grad multiple rocket launchers in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 425 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 425 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 118 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and 11 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept 5,249 Ukrainian UAVs, 13 cruise missiles over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 5,249 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 13 cruise missiles and 23 US-made HIMARS rockets over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 71 guided aerial bombs, 23 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, 13 Flamingo cruise missiles, two Neptune long-range missiles and 5,249 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys seven Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed seven Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed seven uncrewed surface vessels of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 188,415 unmanned aerial vehicles, 667 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,286 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,765 multiple rocket launchers, 35,886 field artillery guns and mortars and 67,326 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.