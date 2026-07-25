Houthis claim strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities in Saudi cities of Jizan and Yanbu

DOHA, July 25. /TASS/. Yemen's Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement claimed to have carried out missile and drone strikes on facilities operated by oil and gas company Saudi Aramco in the western Saudi port cities of Jizan and Yanbu, according to a statement released by the group.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces (referring to the Houthis - TASS) carried out two military operations. The first targeted Aramco facilities in Jizan using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones, while the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu using ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones," the statement said. It claimed that the objectives of both operations had been "successfully achieved" and that the strikes were "accurate and direct."

The Houthis said the attacks were in response to strikes by the Saudi-led coalition on the Yemeni city of Hodeidah and Kamaran Island. The group also announced that it would continue its maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia.