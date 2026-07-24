Leningrad Region creates unique naval base defense platform

ST. PETERSBURG, July 24. /TASS/. The Plot-40 unique platform for the protection of naval bases, port infrastructure and fuel and energy sector facilities has been developed in the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on Max.

"During a working trip to Vyborg I was shown another innovation developed by our engineers for the protection of the Leningrad Region’s skies - the Plot-40. <…> Under my instructions, a new experimental floating platform has been developed. It is designed to protect naval bases, port infrastructure, and fuel and energy sector facilities from modern threats, including uncrewed boats and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," the statement reads.

According to the regional governor, the new platform has no analogues in Russia so far, and the Plot-40 production has been localized fully in the Leningrad Region. The platform’s prototype has already been built, and the project has been preliminarily approved by the industry-specific Navy Research Institute.

"The developers demonstrated it on the water for the first time today. Unmanned boats, both for attack and reconnaissance missions, as well as other special equipment, were also presented," Drozdenko added.