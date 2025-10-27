EU leaders blocking peaceful settlement in Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, October 27. /TASS/. European leaders are blocking efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine and intend to spend more billions of euro to fuel it, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, US President Donald Trump’s efforts towards settling the Ukrainian conflict might have brought results but for the Europeans. "The European Union leaders and many ruling parties in Western Europe are undermining peace efforts instead of encouraging them," he said at the country’s parliament.

"Part of this European strategy geared to continue the war is pumping money into Ukraine. Alarming statistics was cited during the meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations last Monday. A sum of 60 billion euro is needed to arm the Ukrainian army and keep it afloat. Everybody knows who and how will pay for that. Brussels wants to use the money of European nations, including Hungarians," he warned.

"Apart from that, it was stated that 135 billion euro will be needed to ensure the functioning of the Ukrainian state in the next two years," the minister noted. "No doubt that it is planned to allocate European taxpayers’ money on this as well."

"As long as Hungary has its national government, we will not let spend the money of the Hungarian people on Ukraine," Szijjarto added.