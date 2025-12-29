Trump recalls that he personally blocked Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has recalled that he blocked supplies of Tomahawk cruise missile to Ukraine because he thinks that today is a "delicate period of time."

"Don’t forget, you know, the Tomahawks. I stopped the Tomahawks [supplies to Kiev]. I didn’t want that, because we’re talking about, you know, it’s a delicate period of time," he said, commenting on Ukraine’s attempted attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state residence.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the United States should demonstrate understanding to Russia’s intention to revise its negotiating stance following Kiev’s attack on the Russian president’s residence. According to the Kremlin aide, during a phone call with the Russian leader, Trump said that thank God the United States had supplied no Tomahawks to Zelensky.