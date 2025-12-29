MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has acknowledged that no agreement has been reached between Ukraine and the United States on the two pivotal points of a peace deal with Russia - the use of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and territorial concessions.

"Two issues remain unresolved. They are the ZNPP - how it will operate, and the issue of territories. These are two outstanding issues from the 20-point document. That is why I said it has been 90% agreed upon. There is no agreement on two matters," the Novosti. Live news outlet quoted him as saying.

As for a separate document on security guarantees for Ukraine, it, according to Zelensky, has been fully agreed upon, with the only outstanding issue being its duration. The United States suggests it be signed for 15 years, while Ukraine insists on a longer term.

According to Zelensky, so far, there is no hard agreement on the concept of instituting a free economic zone in the part of Donbass that is controlled by the Ukrainian army, an idea allegedly proposed by the United States. "We are not talking about a demilitarized zone. At this point, we are talking about a free economic zone. No details are available as of yet. But this issue is being discussed," he added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS that Zelensky and his European sponsors demonstrate no readiness for constructive talks. Kiev, in his words, "is terrorizing civilians" in Russia and is conducting acts of sabotage against civilian infrastructure.