LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. The West appears intent on prolonging the military conflict in Ukraine, with NATO considering the potential transfer of nuclear weapons to Kiev, military analyst Andrey Marochko has told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) revealed that Paris and London are actively engaged in covert operations to supply Kiev with nuclear arms and delivery systems. According to intelligence sources, European components, equipment, and technology are being clandestinely transferred to Ukraine. One of the options under discussion involves the French TN75 warhead - a compact nuclear device designed for the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.

Marochko emphasized that Western efforts are primarily aimed at making Kiev’s nuclear ambitions appear as if they are a result of Ukraine’s own initiatives. "Currently, the West recognizes that no meaningful progress or victories are achievable through conventional engagement in the near future," he stated. "Given the current balance of forces and the tactical situation along the frontline, Ukraine has little hope of victory, if at all. Nevertheless, the West seeks to prolong the conflict by any means necessary, escalate tensions, and engage in a hybrid warfare strategy against Russia."

The analyst warned that supplying nuclear technology to Kiev could transform Ukraine into a "terrorist state capable of wielding nuclear weapons." He also did not exclude the possibility that, should Kiev acquire nuclear capabilities, it might attempt to conduct strikes deep into Russian territory.