MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s actions have a decisive impact on achieving peace in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"It all depends on the Kiev regime’s actions now," he emphasized.

Russia has consistently reaffirmed its commitment to a diplomatic resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow has put forward clear demands, including the repeal of neo-Nazi laws used by Kiev against Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine, a neutral and non-nuclear status of the country, as well as respect for the free will of the people of Donbass and Novorossiya, who have decided to reunite with Russia. Moscow proposes dialogue and concrete solutions, potentially agreeable to both parties.

At the same time, the Kiev regime consistently delays the negotiation process under various pretexts, or completely rejects it with the support of European countries. In addition, the Ukrainian army carries out different provocations in an attempt to derail the diplomatic efforts toward a settlement.