STOCKHOLM, March 17. /TASS/. During his upcoming visit to London, Vladimir Zelensky will once again be instructed on how to continue "the proxy war against Russia," Armando Mema, a member of Finland’s Alliance of Freedom, a conservative political party, wrote on X.

"Zelensky will visit the UK today. I expect nothing good to come out of this meeting. The British will tell Zelensky how to conduct and prolong further the proxy war against Russia. They will discuss more weapons for Ukraine," Mema believes. "Each time Zelensky visits the UK, he returns back with new excuses to boycott diplomacy," the Finnish politician stressed.

According to the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office, Zelensky will visit London on March 17.