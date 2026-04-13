Magyar says will not block 90-billion-euro EU loan for Ukraine

BUDAPEST, April 13. /TASS/. The new government of Hungary, to be formed by Tisza party leader Peter Magyar, will not stand in the way of the EU allocating a 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine, but Hungary will not join the initiative or provide financing to the Kiev government.

Magyar told reporters in Budapest that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, along with the leaders of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, refused to allocate the 90-billion-euro loan to the Kiev government during the EU summit in December 2025. The decision on the subject was made without the three Eastern European countries. "It does not apply to our countries. This is how it was decided," said the Tisza leader, who will soon replace Orban as prime minister.

Magyar said he was ready to once again discuss the issue with his future EU colleagues, but he does not think that his country should participate in allocating the loan. "It's my position that Hungary should be excluded from this," said the politician, whose party won the April 12 parliamentary election.

The situation around the 90-billion-euro loan sparked a tense diplomatic spat between Budapest and Brussels, because Orban’s government vetoed the final EU decision on the matter in response to Kiev’s halting of Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. Russian oil has not flowed through the Druzhba pipeline to oil refineries in Hungary and Slovakia since January 27.