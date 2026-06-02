US police find remains of one of 11 missing nuclear scientists

NEW YORK, June 2. /TASS/. Law enforcers in the US state of New Mexico have discovered the remains of Melissa Casias, a scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory who worked on issues related to nuclear weapons, the state police said in a written statement.

"New Mexico State Police identify remains as missing Taos woman, Melissa Casias. <…> The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined," the police said.

Experts will conduct an additional forensic examination of the remains. In addition, law enforcement officials noted that a handgun was found nearby.

Law enforcement officials said that on June 26 of last year, Casias was reported missing. She walked out of her house, leaving all her personal belongings inside. The police are continuing their investigation.

Earlier, the FBI and the US House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform launched investigations into the disappearance of 11 nuclear scientists, including 54-year-old Casias. Fox News noted that since 2023, more than a dozen scientists involved in space research and nuclear physics have gone missing or died under unexplained circumstances in the United States. NASA fears that the scientists have been targeted for their work. The White House told Fox News that the administration is treating the situation seriously and is actively cooperating with all relevant federal agencies and the FBI.