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Ex-Polish Ambassador refuses Ukrainian Order due to glorification of Banderites

Bartosz Cichocki surrendered the Order of Merit, 2nd Class, which Vladimir Zelensky had presented to him in June 2022

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Former Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki has refused the Order of Merit presented to him by Vladimir Zelensky in protest against the glorification of Banderites from the OUN-UPA (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists — Ukrainian Insurgent Army, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia), RMF24 radio station reported on Monday.

According to the radio station, Cichocki surrendered the Order of Merit, 2nd Class, which Zelensky had presented to him in June 2022. In December of the same year, the former ambassador also received the Cross of Military Merit from the former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhny.

Recently, Zelensky named the "North" separate center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Operations Forces after "UPA heroes," sparking outrage in Poland. Former Polish President Lech Walesa stated that by "honoring UPA bandits," Zelensky had insulted "all murdered" Poles. Walesa refused to continue supporting Zelensky after this decision. The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw Vasyl Bodnar to express concern over the matter. Meanwhile, Polish President Karol Nawrocki proposed stripping Zelensky of the republic's highest state award, the Order of the White Eagle.

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