Naval blockade, Lebanon war expose US failure to respect ceasefire — Iranian official

TEHRAN, June 1. /TASS/. The United States’ ongoing naval blockade of Iran and Israel’s war in Lebanon make it clear that Washington has no plans to abide by the ceasefire, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"The naval blockade and escalation of war crimes in Lebanon by the genocidal Zionist regime are clear evidence of US noncompliance with the ceasefire," he wrote on X.

Ghalibaf pointed out that in the end, the US and Israel would have to pay the price for their choices, and that "it will all fall into place."

The US carried out a strike on Iran on the morning of June 1 although a ceasefire remains in effect. According to the United States Central Command, the US military hit a radar and Iranian drone control points over the weekend. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it retaliated by targeting the airbase from where the overnight attack had been launched.