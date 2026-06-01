MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Ukraine is moving closer to nuclear terrorism with its attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik stated.

He added that further escalation of attacks is fraught with catastrophic consequences.

"This Frankenstein monster created by the Europeans, left to his own devices, is playing too much. At the same time, I think the Europeans have embarked on a very dangerous path, because Ukraine is already taking a step toward nuclear terrorism. That is, the next step--<...> a meter further, a little more power--and the consequences could be simply enormous, catastrophic, associated with, for example, a strike on the <...> power unit itself, on the main power facilities," the diplomat emphasized in an interview with Vesti television.

In May, Ukraine significantly intensified shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP area and its satellite city of Energodar. On May 31, the Ukrainian armed forces again struck the nuclear power plant’s transport facility. Six buses and two Gazelle vehicles were destroyed. There were no casualties among the staff. The plant emphasized that attacks on buses transporting plant employees around the city had been repeatedly recorded previously. They noted that this creates additional risks to the stable operation of the nuclear power plant and poses a threat to the safety of its employees. That same day, the enemy attacked a maternity hospital, a boxing school, residential buildings, gas stations, and the Energodar administration building.

On May 30, a Ukrainian fiber-optic drone struck the turbine hall of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s Unit 6. The damage was documented by a team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The attack site is located just meters from the reactor. Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev reported that a Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall of Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye NPP. The explosion did not damage the main equipment, but it did create a hole in the turbine hall wall. He said the drone was controlled via fiber optics, ruling out the possibility of an accidental hit.