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Putin orders uninterrupted access to key services even during internet restrictions

Such services include healthcare systems, the federal state information system "Unified Portal of State and Municipal Services", and payment systems
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Russian government and the Federal Security Service (FSB) must take the necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted public access to key internet services even during restrictions related to security measures. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued the instruction following a meeting with the cabinet.

The agencies were instructed to "ensure the uninterrupted operation of critically important services, including healthcare systems, the federal state information system 'Unified Portal of State and Municipal Services', and payment systems."

It was emphasized that by July 1, the government and the FSB must report on ensuring uninterrupted public access "to such services during periods of restricted functioning of the internet and telecommunications network."

The president expects a report from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov.

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