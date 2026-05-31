ZNPP’s transport shop most attacked facility at plant in recent months — power plant

MELITOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. The transport shop of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has become the most attacked facility by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in recent months, the power plant said.

"While yesterday’s attack targeted the turbine hall of Unit 6, today another strike hit the station’s transport shop. In recent months, this facility has become one of the most frequently attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Both the transport shop building itself and the service vehicles located there regularly come under attack. Moreover, there have been repeated attacks on buses transporting plant employees around the city," the ZNPP said on Max.