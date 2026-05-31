Putin had brief conversation with Cuban delegation on Astana summit’s sidelines

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a brief conversation with a Cuban delegation on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Astana, according to a video released by Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The video shows the Russian leader coming up to the representatives of the Cuban delegation, exchanging a couple of words and shaking hands with them.

Cuba is an EAEU observer country.

The EAEU summit took place in Astana on May 28 and 29. Members of the Eurasian Economic Union are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.