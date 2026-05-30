Trump’s actions show he is not interested in negotiations — Khamenei adviser

TEHRAN, May 30. /TASS/. By continuing the naval blockade of Iran and putting forward excessive demands, US President Donald Trump is clearly demonstrating that he is not interested in negotiations with Tehran, military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Mohsen Rezaee said.

"By continuing the naval blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations, he has once again proven that he is not inclined toward negotiation and is pursuing other objectives," he wrote on his page on X.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Trump has not yet made a decision regarding a possible new agreement with Iran, although the US president said on Friday that most provisions of a deal with Tehran had already been agreed upon.