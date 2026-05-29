Putin believes Romania incident has to do with Ukrainian drone

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an incident involving a UAV in Romania was most likely caused by a Ukrainian drone, according to his response to a TASS question.

"Shortly thereafter, it became clear that this had nothing to do with Russian aircraft. These were drones of Ukrainian origin that had strayed off course due to radio electronic warfare or other reasons and had flown into that area, where they crashed," the president said, noting that there have already been instances of Ukrainian drones crashing in European countries.

"In this situation, I also believe this is most likely the case," he emphasized.