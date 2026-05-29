US spends over $95.2 billion on military operations in Iran — news outlet

NEW YORK, May 29. /TASS/. US spending on the military operation in Iran has exceeded $95.2 billion, the Iran War Cost Tracker reported.

The website's real-time counter is based on a Pentagon briefing to the US Congress on March 10, which stated that Washington had spent $11.3 billion during the first six days of hostilities in the Middle East and planned to spend an additional $1 billion for each subsequent day of the conflict.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.