Russian troops liberate 10 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated 10 communities in the Kharkov, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye Regions over the week of May 23-29, including four communities over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On May 23-29, Battlegroup North units took control of the settlements of Granov and Novovasilevka in the Kharkov Region, Zapselye and Ryasnoye in the Sumy Region through decisive operations. Over the past 24 hours, they liberated the settlements of Budarki and Karaichnoye in the Kharkov Region. <…> Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlements of Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Dobropasovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through active offensive operations. Over the past 24 hours, they liberated the settlement of Lesnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," it said.

Russian troops deliver six precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and five combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, energy and transport facilities and military airfields over the week, the ministry reported.

"On May 23-29, in retaliation to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes by air-launched, seaborne and ground-based precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and military airfields," the ministry said.

The strikes also targeted workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,245 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,245 personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, 110 motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns and four electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,340 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 37 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units continue active offensive operations. Over the week, they inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,340 personnel, a tank, 37 armored combat vehicles, 128 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 950 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 950 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 26 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 950 personnel, three tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 111 motor vehicles, 17 field artillery guns, three Grad multiple rocket launchers and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,250 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 22 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,250 personnel, a tank, 22 armored combat vehicles, 58 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery guns and seven electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,970 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,970 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, four air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,970 personnel, 16 armored combat vehicles, 49 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 375 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 375 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 375 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 70 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and 18 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept 2,628 Ukrainian UAVs, 23 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 2,628 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 23 US-made HIMARS rockets over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 44 guided aerial bombs, three British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, three French-made SCALP airborne long-range missiles, 23 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 2,628 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 153,332 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,538 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,727 multiple rocket launchers, 35,121 field artillery guns and mortars and 62,799 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.