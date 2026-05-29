US, Israel inflict hundreds of billions of dollars in damages on Iran — lawmaker

TEHRAN, May 29. /TASS/. Iran has suffered hundreds of billions of dollars in damages during the war with the US and Israel, making compensation a top priority, Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Majlis, said.

"Given that our country has suffered hundreds of billions of dollars in losses, the United States, as the party that started this war, must compensate for the damage. This is a primary and serious demand," he said in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

According to the lawmaker, Middle Eastern countries that allowed their territory to be used as launching pads for strikes against Iran have effectively become complicit in these losses and must also bear part of the responsibility.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under attack. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation and carried out strikes on Israel.

US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. Iranian authorities additionally decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships linked to the US, Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic Republic.