Iranian air defenses down US drone in Bushehr Province — news agency

DOHA, May 29. /TASS/. Iranian air defenses shot down a US drone over the southern province of Bushehr, Tasnim reported.

According to a military source cited by the news agency, the drone was intercepted and destroyed by a surface-to-air missile. Jam County Governor Masoud Tangestani confirmed the aircraft's destruction, noting that the situation in the district had returned to normal.

Earlier, the Iranian state broadcaster reported that explosions were heard in Bushehr Province due to air defense operations.