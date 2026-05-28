Russia-Kazakhstan trade turnover exceeded $28 bln in 2025 — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia is one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and economic partners, with trade turnover between the two countries exceeding $28 bln last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during Russia-Kazakhstan talks in a narrow format.

"Russia is one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and economic partners. Indeed, last year trade turnover exceeded $28 bln. This year, in the first quarter, I believe, [trade turnover] increased by more than 9%," the Russian president said.

Putin also noted that direct Russian investment in Kazakhstan’s economy amounts to $29.4 bln. "Kazakh investment in the Russian economy is also growing," he added.